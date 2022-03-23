Moscow to Retaliate If Poland Decides to Expel Russian Diplomats - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Moscow is aware of reports that Poland may expel Russian diplomats and, if they are true, will retaliate to Warsaw's decision, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Stanislav Zharin, a spokesman for the Polish secret services' coordinating minister, said that Poland's Internal Security Agency has compiled a list of 45 Russian diplomats suspected of espionage, and demanded their expulsion.

"We have seen and heard of such media reports. If these reports are true, then this is a continuation of free fall, as they say, in all areas of our relations. Of course, such actions will not go unanswered," Peskov told reporters.