UrduPoint.com

Moscow To Retaliate If US Continues Flying Drones Over Black Sea - Russian Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Moscow to Retaliate If US Continues Flying Drones Over Black Sea - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The United States, intending to continue flying drones over the Black Sea, will prompt a retaliation from Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"It is not the depths at which the wreckage of the drone is located that is important, but that it was in the zone where we introduced a special regime related to the conduct of the military operation. The Americans defiantly, cynically, clearly, publicly deny the legality of such steps, declare their intention continue their activities of this kind. They, as they say, run into against our countermeasures in this case. We warn them against trying to play on our nerves, testing our patience," Ryabkov told reporters.

Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry said a US MQ-9 drone fell in the Black Sea after engaging in sharp maneuvering, noting that Russian fighter jets sent to intercept it did not come into contact with it nor used weapons against it. The ministry said the air control of the Russian Aerospace Forces recorded the flight of the drone in the region of the Crimean peninsula in the direction of the Russian border. The US European Command, in turn, said that the incident that resulted in the complete loss of the drone involved a Russian Su-27 aircraft, which allegedly struck the drone's propeller during an "unsafe and unprofessional intercept" over the Black Sea.

Related Topics

Drone Moscow Russia United States Border From

Recent Stories

ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 40%

ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 40%

14 minutes ago
 PM to visit Tharparkar today to inaugurate histori ..

PM to visit Tharparkar today to inaugurate historic projects

33 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE&#039;s One Billion Meals campaign ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s One Billion Meals campaign is reshaping Ramadan charity

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd March 2023

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends second Dubai Breeze-Up ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends second Dubai Breeze-Up Sale held at Meydan Racecours ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.