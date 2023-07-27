Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova told Sputnik on Thursday that she plans to return 200 Russian children from Syria

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova told Sputnik on Thursday that she plans to return 200 Russian children from Syria.

"We continue this work. It is not only humanitarian, we also bring our children who ended up there in refugee camps, and whose relatives are in Russia. We will continue this work.

We have now prepared documents for 200 children who are waiting to return here to their grandmothers, grandfathers, aunts, uncles," Lvova-Belova said.

There are certain difficulties related to the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant, the official said, adding that a way to solve this problem has been found.

In March, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Lvova-Belova, alleging the unlawful transfer of children from Ukraine to Russia amid the ongoing military conflict. In response, Russia said that it was evacuating children from the front lines.