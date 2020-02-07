Moscow to Return 73 Russian Children From Syria in Near Future - Ombudswoman

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Moscow will return 73 more Russian children from Syria in the near future as well as is checking information about 74 other children remaining in two refugee camps that are not controlled by the Syrian government forces, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova said on Friday.

Several hours earlier, a plane with 26 children, who are Russian nationals and whose parents joined the ranks of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) or other militant organizations, left the Hmeimim airbase in Syria and landed at the Chkalovsky airbase near Moscow. Kuznetsova added that nine more children remained in Damascus and would be repatriated when the necessary documents were processed.

"We have just returned 26 [children], nine more will be returned in the near future. We discussed the issues, related to the search of all [Russian] children remaining in Syria, both with the president and government of Syria ... We can exactly say now that about 73 children will be returned in the near future," Kuznetsova said, as quoted by her press service.

She added that the Russian party had already gathered DNA tests of 74 children from the Al-Hawl and Roj refugee camps. Moscow will decide on their possible repatriation based on the results of the tests.