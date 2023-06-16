UrduPoint.com

Moscow To Return To Issue Of Investigation Of Nord Stream Pipelines' Sabotage - Polyanskiy

Published June 16, 2023

Moscow to Return to Issue of Investigation of Nord Stream Pipelines' Sabotage - Polyanskiy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The issue of an investigation of the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipeline is not closed, and Russia will return to it, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitriy Polyanskiy said Thursday.

"The matter of the investigation is not closed for us, and we will return to it in a suitable form and at a convenient time if the situation does not change," Polyanskiy said on Telegram.

He added that the topic "predictably remains uncomfortable for Westerners," and they are clearly nervous about answering Russia's questions.

Western representatives at the UN Security Council are urging Denmark, Germany and Sweden not to rush their national investigations, the officials added.

"However, not all members of the Security Council think so - many of them are puzzled by the fact that the Germans and Scandinavians are not hurrying up and have not yet shared information with the Security Council about the progress of their investigations.

It could even be a matter of disrespect to the Security Council, which has quite clearly asked all three countries to speed up," Polyanskiy said, adding that, "apparently, understanding of our position is growing, which already obscenely isolates Westerners in the eyes of most UN members."

Polyanskiy also said that the sabotage could only have been carried out with direct state support, adding that versions in media reports about "self-organized Ukrainians allegedly not even directly related to (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy's regime" were absurd.

The US and their allies have yet to provide convincing evidence and facts of their non-involvement in the sabotage, he said.

