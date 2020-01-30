Moscow To Seek Extradition Of Russian National Vinnik From France - Foreign Ministry
Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 08:02 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Moscow will seek the extradition of Russian national Alexander Vinnik, jailed in France over alleged cyberfraud, Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Thursday.
"The Russian Embassy in France will take the necessary diplomatic steps, we will continue working to ensure the rights of our fellow citizen and intend to seek the extradition of the suspect to Russia from the French authorities, and, of course, for his rights to be protected," Zakharova told a briefing.