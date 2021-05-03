Moscow to Seek Public Response From OSCE to Russian Media Oppression- Deputy Envoy to OSCE

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) The Russian delegation will pursue a public response from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to the oppressive treatment of the Russian media in Europe, Maxim Buyakevich, Russia's deputy envoy to OSCE, told Sputnik.

At the previous meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, the Russian mission pointed to the so-called witch hunt against Russian media including RT, Sputnik, RIA Novosti and Baltnews in countries such as Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, as well as France and Germany.

"We have once again called on OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media [Teresa Ribeiro] to publicly respond to the infringement of the rights of the media more attentively and more actively, not to remain silent and not to hide behind generic phrases expressing general concern.

We are talking about the introduction of censorship in the OSCE space," Buyakevich said.

The diplomat added that the Russian delegation would continue to closely monitor the issues of protecting the Russian media.

"We will continue to press the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media for a consistent public response to such facts," Buyakevich noted.