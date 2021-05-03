UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow To Seek Public Response From OSCE To Russian Media Oppression- Deputy Envoy To OSCE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 12:40 PM

Moscow to Seek Public Response From OSCE to Russian Media Oppression- Deputy Envoy to OSCE

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) The Russian delegation will pursue a public response from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to the oppressive treatment of the Russian media in Europe, Maxim Buyakevich, Russia's deputy envoy to OSCE, told Sputnik.

At the previous meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, the Russian mission pointed to the so-called witch hunt against Russian media including RT, Sputnik, RIA Novosti and Baltnews in countries such as Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, as well as France and Germany.

"We have once again called on OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media [Teresa Ribeiro] to publicly respond to the infringement of the rights of the media more attentively and more actively, not to remain silent and not to hide behind generic phrases expressing general concern.

We are talking about the introduction of censorship in the OSCE space," Buyakevich said.

The diplomat added that the Russian delegation would continue to closely monitor the issues of protecting the Russian media.

"We will continue to press the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media for a consistent public response to such facts," Buyakevich noted.

Related Topics

Russia Europe France Germany Estonia Lithuania Latvia Media From

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council adopts annual program for sno ..

2 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Attack in Loga ..

24 minutes ago

Visited by H.E. Dr. Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minist ..

27 minutes ago

India&#039;s daily COVID-19 cases exceed 300,000 f ..

27 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council launches initiative to reward ..

45 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 79 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.