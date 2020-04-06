UrduPoint.com
Moscow To Soon Start Testing Foreign Express COVID-19 Diagnostics Systems - Deputy Mayor

Foreign express coronavirus diagnostics systems may be soon registered in Russia and tested in Moscow, Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasia Rakova told Russia-24 broadcaster on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Foreign express coronavirus diagnostics systems may be soon registered in Russia and tested in Moscow, Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasia Rakova told Russia-24 broadcaster on Monday.

"We are working on this actively. I hope that many foreign tests systems, especially the quick ones, the express tests will be registered soon.

We have created a special center in the Kommunarka hospital [for coronavirus patients], which enables us to test all the possible systems that currently exist in the world. A Dutch system, which is now being registered at the Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare, is working fine," Rakova said, when asked whether Moscow is looking into the possibility to purchase foreign tests.

