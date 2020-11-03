UrduPoint.com
Moscow To Spend Over $125Mln On Vaccination Against COVID-19 In 2021 - Mayor's Office

Moscow to Spend Over $125Mln on Vaccination Against COVID-19 in 2021 - Mayor's Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The Moscow authorities will spend 10 billion rubles ($125.3 million) on mass vaccination against the coronavirus disease in 2021, the mayor's office said on Tuesday.

"We are planning to earmark 12.7 billion rubles [$159.1 million] for the prevention of infectious diseases in 2021, of which 10 billion rubles will be channeled for mass vaccination against the novel coronavirus infection," the office said in a statement.

