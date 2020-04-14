Moscow to Start Checking Vehicles Entering City for Special ID Wednesday - Authorities

All vehicles will be checked for a special identification code when entering Moscow starting Wednesday, the city's office of the Interior Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday

Last week, the authorities of Moscow and surrounding region announced introducing special codes for vehicle traffic in the area to ensure physical and social distancing and prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection.

"The road police will check all cars for special IDs," a representative of the Interior Ministry's Moscow office said.