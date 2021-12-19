Moscow to Start Creating Counter-Threats If Security Proposals Rejected - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) If Russian security proposals are rejected, then Moscow will also begin creating counter-threats, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Saturday.

On Friday, Moscow published draft agreements between Russia, the United States and NATO on security guarantees.

The proposals, if agreed to, would ban NATO from expanding eastward and prohibit the US and Russia from deploying intermediate and shorter-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory, among other terms.

"What we are proposing is that we are letting it be known that we are ready to discuss shifting a military scenario or a military-technical scenario of a confrontation into some kind of political process. If it fails, then we have already outlined that we will also switch to this mode of creating counter-threats," Grushko told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.