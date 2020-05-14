Moscow to Start Mass Free Testing for COVID-19 Antibodies on May 15 - Mayor

Moscow has installed automatic blood test systems and will launch free mass testing for COVID-19 antibodies this week, the Russian capital's mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Moscow has installed automatic blood test systems and will launch free mass testing for COVID-19 antibodies this week, the Russian capital's mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Thursday.

"To carry out testing, the Moscow government has set up automatic blood tests systems for the coronavirus antibodies based on ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay)," the mayor said, adding that the city would be able to carry out more than 200,000 ELISA tests daily by the end of May.

"This allows us to start the free mass screening program as early as May 15, 2020," the mayor said.