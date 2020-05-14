UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow To Start Mass Free Testing For COVID-19 Antibodies On May 15 - Mayor

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 07:24 PM

Moscow to Start Mass Free Testing for COVID-19 Antibodies on May 15 - Mayor

Moscow has installed automatic blood test systems and will launch free mass testing for COVID-19 antibodies this week, the Russian capital's mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Moscow has installed automatic blood test systems and will launch free mass testing for COVID-19 antibodies this week, the Russian capital's mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Thursday.

"To carry out testing, the Moscow government has set up automatic blood tests systems for the coronavirus antibodies based on ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay)," the mayor said, adding that the city would be able to carry out more than 200,000 ELISA tests daily by the end of May.

"This allows us to start the free mass screening program as early as May 15, 2020," the mayor said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia May 2020 Government Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Half of Liechtenstein Firms Unhappy With Business ..

2 minutes ago

Estonia, Lithuania Record Fewer Than 10 New COVID- ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says 'Could Cut Off The Whole Relationship' ..

2 minutes ago

NATO Chief Accuses Russia, China of Destabilizing ..

2 minutes ago

Johnson Cautions Rapid Easing of COVID-19 Lockdown ..

16 minutes ago

ADAFSA warns public against spreading food rumours

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.