Moscow to Strengthen Its Troops on Border With Finland Should NATO Deploy Offensive Arms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) Moscow will strengthen its military presence on the Russian-Finnish border in the event of Helsinki joining NATO and the alliance deploying striking weapons on its territory, Viktor Bondarev, the chair of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security, said Sunday.

"We will strengthen the border, increase the presence of the Russian troops on the border if offensive, striking weapons of NATO are deployed in Finland, in our immediate vicinity," Bondarev said on Telegram.

Finland announced the official decision to join NATO earlier on Sunday. The decision will be discussed in the Finnish parliament on Monday, and the voting is expected to be held on Tuesday.

The decision was followed by Sweden, which is expected to officially apply for NATO membership together with Finland.