Moscow To Study Possibility To Monitor Venezuela's Parliamentary Elections If Invited

Tue 30th June 2020 | 05:04 PM

Moscow to Study Possibility to Monitor Venezuela's Parliamentary Elections If Invited

Venezuela is due to hold parliamentary elections in December, and if Russia is invited to monitor the vote, it is ready to study such an offer, Russian Foreign Ministry's Ambassador-at-Large Vladimir Churov told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020)

"In Latin America, central electoral bodies are usually incorporated into the judicial system, and judges from other superior courts often form these bodies. So, the Supreme Tribunal usually assumes some electoral functions during tensions. For example, in Venezuela, where the parliament has divided and cannot secure a quorum to appoint a new composition of the national electoral council, the Supreme Tribunal has assumed this function, it has appointed a new chairperson, Indira Alfonzo .

.. She is now preparing the [parliamentary] elections in Venezuela, which should be held in December," Churov explained.

Russia's participation in election monitoring will depend on whether the country is invited, the ambassador-at-large added.

"International monitoring always depends on an invitation by a central electoral authority of the country that organizes the elections. If we receive such an invitation, we will study it. We have some experience. I have visited Venezuela many times, I know their system pretty well," Churov said.

