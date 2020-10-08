Moscow to Summon Ambassadors of Countries Claiming Historian Dmitriev Case 'Politicized'

The Russian Foreign Ministry will invite to its headquarters on Smolenskaya Square the ambassadors of Germany, France and other states who have claimed that the case of historian Yuri Dmitriev was "politicized," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry will invite to its headquarters on Smolenskaya Square the ambassadors of Germany, France and other states who have claimed that the case of historian Yuri Dmitriev was "politicized," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Last Tuesday, the Supreme Court of Karelia toughened Dmitriev's punishment from 3.5 to 13 years in a maximum security colony. He was found guilty of sexually assaulting his adopted daughter, who at that time was less than 14 years old. The defense plans to appeal the 13-year term. According to Zakharova, Moscow saw the statement of French and German top human rights officials, Francois Croquette and Baerbel Kofler, respectively, on September 30 in connection with the conviction of Dmitriev.

"We consider the calls of representatives of Berlin and Paris to release Dmitriev, who was charged with pedophilia, as immoral and immoral," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We record such statements, such comments, such inappropriate attacks not only from Berlin and Paris, there are also a number of countries whose foreign ministers and other officials allow themselves similar, on the verge of a foul, fabrications. In this regard, in the near future we we will invite representatives of the embassies of these countries to the Foreign Ministry of our country on Smolenskaya Square, an invitation will be sent to the ambassadors of those states which express such inappropriate statements, saying that the case is allegedly politicized, speak out in support of Dmitriev, trying to explain it to their public, allegedly protecting him from legal arbitrariness, etc. We will invite and tell you something else, ask more questions. Perhaps all this is happening due to the lack of relevant information. We will fill this gap," she said.