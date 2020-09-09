Moscow to Support Any Agreements Reached by Belgrade, Pristina Voluntarily - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Moscow will support any agreement that Serbia and the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo will reach voluntarily, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday at a press conference.

Earlier this week, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti held a meeting hosted by EU High Representative Josep Borrell and Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak. The event followed another round of talks between the Serbian and Kosovar delegations in the US, where they signed a deal to normalize economic ties in the presence of US President Donald Trump.

"We will back any agreements voluntarily reached by Belgrade and Pristina," Lavrov said, recalling that Moscow will firmly support Serbia in the steps it deems necessary to take within the framework of the relevant UN resolution.

According to the minister, Moscow proceeds from the fact that the agreement signed in Washington is in the interests of settling the ongoing conflict between Serbia and Kosovo.

"We have no reason to doubt that the Serbian leadership continues to support the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1244," Lavrov added.

Commenting on the Brussels meeting, the minister expressed hopes that the EU would not forget that its previous accomplishment � when the bloc brokered a deal between Belgrade and Pristina in 2013 on creating the Association of Serb Municipalities in Kosovo aimed at ensuring the legal rights of the Serb population of this region � was completely ignored by Pristina.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia on February 17, 2008. The self-proclaimed republic is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China, and a number of other countries, have not recognized Kosovar independence.