UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow To Suspend Flights Of Georgian Airlines To Russia From July 8 - Transport Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 08:21 PM

Moscow to Suspend Flights of Georgian Airlines to Russia From July 8 - Transport Ministry

Flights of Georgian airlines to Russia will be suspended starting from July 8, the Russian Transport Ministry said on Saturday in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Flights of Georgian airlines to Russia will be suspended starting from July 8, the Russian Transport Ministry said on Saturday in a statement.

"Starting on July 8, 2019, flights of Georgian airlines to the Russian Federation will be suspended. The Georgian aviation authorities were informed about this by the Russian aviation authorities today," the statement reads.

The ministry noted that reasons for the move were the need to ensure "a sufficient level of aviation security," as well as Georgia's overdue debt for air navigation services.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on suspending the air traffic with Georgia, starting on July 8, and ordered the authorities to ensure that all Russians currently traveling across Georgia be flown back. Moreover, Putin recommended travel companies to refrain from selling package tours to Georgia for the ban period.

Related Topics

Russia Traffic Tours Vladimir Putin Georgia July 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Governor Sindh hears public grievences

3 minutes ago

FBR urged to clear Rs 5 bln Sale Tax refunds

3 minutes ago

Illegal detention of TeH leader condemned

3 minutes ago

Police resolve Farishta murder case

3 minutes ago

Afghanistan eye huge World Cup shock against India ..

12 minutes ago

Several injured in Kishtwar road accident

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.