UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow To Take Measures Against German Media In Russia - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Moscow to Take Measures Against German Media in Russia - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Moscow will take measures against German media operating in Russia in response to actions against Russian media in Germany, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

In late February, Germany's Commerzbank sent a written notice of the closure of accounts Russia's RT Germany and Ruptly media outlets, with access to financial transactions terminating from May 31.

"Yes, we will," Zakharova told RT Germany when asked if Moscow plans to introduce similar measures in regard to German media operating in Russia.

The spokeswoman added that Moscow would always protect the rights of Russian reporters and media if their rights are violated abroad.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Germany February May Media From

Recent Stories

Shifa Foundation launches food campaign for daily ..

4 minutes ago

FM arrives in Istanbul on two-day official tour

22 minutes ago

CPWB chairperson takes notice of girl's rape

9 minutes ago

Ex-Eskom contractor arrested in London on graft ch ..

9 minutes ago

Bahrain, Israel to recognise each other's Covid va ..

10 minutes ago

Poland Reserves Right to 'Adequate Response' to Ex ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.