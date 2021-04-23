Moscow to Take Measures Against German Media in Russia - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Moscow will take measures against German media operating in Russia in response to actions against Russian media in Germany, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

In late February, Germany's Commerzbank sent a written notice of the closure of accounts Russia's RT Germany and Ruptly media outlets, with access to financial transactions terminating from May 31.

"Yes, we will," Zakharova told RT Germany when asked if Moscow plans to introduce similar measures in regard to German media operating in Russia.

The spokeswoman added that Moscow would always protect the rights of Russian reporters and media if their rights are violated abroad.