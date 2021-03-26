UrduPoint.com
Moscow To Take NATO's Approach Into Consideration In Military Planning

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 01:50 PM

Moscow to Take NATO's Approach Into Consideration in Military Planning

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Moscow will take NATO's approach into consideration in its foreign policy and military planning, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday, commenting on the recent statements about the alleged Russia threat.

Earlier this week, NATO once again accused Russia of acting aggressively, and pointed to the need to contain the alleged threat coming from Russia.

"We will take into consideration NATO's persistent confrontational approach in our foreign policy and military planning," Zakharova said at a briefing.

More Stories From World

