MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Moscow will take NATO's approach into consideration in its foreign policy and military planning, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday, commenting on the recent statements about the alleged Russia threat.

Earlier this week, NATO once again accused Russia of acting aggressively, and pointed to the need to contain the alleged threat coming from Russia.

"We will take into consideration NATO's persistent confrontational approach in our foreign policy and military planning," Zakharova said at a briefing.