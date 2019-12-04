Moscow to Take Part in 8 Tourism Fairs in 2020 - Deputy Mayor

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Moscow is set to participate in eight tourism exhibitions next year, including seven abroad, Moscow Deputy Mayor Natalya Sergunina said on Wednesday.

Moscow's deputy mayor specified that the exhibitions would be in Brazil, Germany, India, Spain, China, Singapore, France and an international fair in Moscow.

"Such expositions are a good format to talk about our advantages and present Moscow as a promising tourist destination. This year we have taken part in a number of fairs in Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and Latin America, and have won six awards," Sergunina was quoted as saying in a statement published on the Moscow mayor's official website.

According to the mayor's office, the capital participated in eight tourism exhibitions in 2019, including the WTM Latin America in Brazil, WTM London in the UK and ITB Asia in Singapore. On November 28, Moscow was the winner of World's Leading City Destination at the World travel Awards. London, New York, Lisbon, Paris, St. Petersburg, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro and others were nominated in this category.