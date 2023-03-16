UrduPoint.com

Moscow To Take Retaliatory Measures If Russia's Gold Reserves Targeted By Sanctions- Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 08:41 PM

If Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves are targeted by sanctions, then Moscow will be forced to take retaliatory measures, including in terms of dividend payments, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023)

"If decisions are made concerning our business, certain incorrect and illegal methods are taken against Russian assets, including Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves, then it is necessary for us to take adequate actions, including those related to the payment of dividends," Putin said during his address to the annual Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

It is necessary to consider a flexible system of paying dividends to foreigners, possibly obliging them to direct money to development projects in Russia, the president added.

