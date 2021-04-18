Moscow to Take Steps in Response to Prague Expelling Russian Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) Moscow will take measures in response to the expulsion of its diplomats by the Czech Republic, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

Prague announced on Saturday that 18 Russian diplomats would be expelled from the country on suspicion of being officers of Russia's special services.

According to Prime Minister Andrej Babis, the reason for such a move is the suspicion that Russian military intelligence officers were involved in the explosion, which killed two Czech nationals.

"We will introduce a response that will make the authors of this provocation understand full responsibility for destroying the foundation of normal development of relations between our countries," the ministry said in a statement.