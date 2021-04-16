UrduPoint.com
Moscow To Terminate Activities Of US Foundations Interfering In Russian Politics - Lavrov

Moscow will halt activities of US foundations that interfere in Russian politics, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Moscow will halt activities of US foundations that interfere in Russian politics, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We can also take measures that will hurt US business, but we will keep them in store.

Another measure it to restrict and terminate activities of US foundations and US non-governmental organizations on our territory, which, in fact, openly interfere with our internal politics," Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Serbian counterpart.

On Thursday, the US slapped new sanctions on 32 Russian individuals and entities. Washington also prohibited US financial institutions from buying Russian government bonds starting June 14.

Additionally, the US has expelled 10 Russian diplomats from the country.

The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the new US sanctions as running contrary to the interests of the two nations.

