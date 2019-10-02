Moscow to Use Every Opportunity to Restore Ties With US - Putin

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that US President Donald Trump wanted bilateral ties to restore, adding that Moscow on its part would use every opportunity to meet him halfway.

"We see that the position of Trump .

.. is not changing regarding Russia. He wants restoration of these relations. We welcome it and will use any opportunity to have those plans implemented," the Russian president said during the Russian Energy Week Forum in Moscow.