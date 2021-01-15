Moscow to Use Foreign Covid Vaccines Only After Registration in Russia - Deputy Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Moscow will be able to use foreign coronavirus vaccines only after they are registered in Russia, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said Friday.

"As soon as other Russians vaccines are sent to Moscow, we will transfer them to the vaccination stations, and, similarly, when foreign vaccines are registered in Russia, we will either buy them or get them free, and will immediately deliver them to the vaccination stations," the deputy mayor told reporters.