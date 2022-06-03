UrduPoint.com

Moscow To Warn US Media Offices In Russia Of Fallout Of Hostile Line Towards Russian Media

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Moscow to Warn US Media Offices in Russia of Fallout of Hostile Line Towards Russian Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The Russian foreign ministry will invite the heads of the US media editorial offices in Russia on June 6 to explain the consequences of Washington's hostile line towards Russian media, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

If the work of the Russian media is not normalized in the United States, the most stringent retaliatory measures will inevitably follow, the diplomat said.

"For this purpose, on Monday, June 6, we will invite the heads of the Moscow offices of all American media to the press center of the foreign ministry to explain to them the consequences of their government's hostile line in the media sphere," Zakharova told reporters.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington United States June Media All Government

Recent Stories

LCBDDA Organized On-Site Open House Session for th ..

LCBDDA Organized On-Site Open House Session for the Final Year Architecture Stud ..

2 hours ago
 'Happy 56th birthday Sultan,': Shaniera wishes lov ..

'Happy 56th birthday Sultan,': Shaniera wishes love, health and happiness for Wa ..

3 hours ago
 Govt increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs30 per l ..

Govt increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs30 per litre from June 3

3 hours ago
 Pakistan dispatches second consignment of humanita ..

Pakistan dispatches second consignment of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

4 hours ago
 “who dream of dividing the country into three pa ..

“who dream of dividing the country into three parts to save their politics liv ..

4 hours ago
 PM arrives in Quetta, Gwadar on day-long visit

PM arrives in Quetta, Gwadar on day-long visit

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.