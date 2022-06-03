Moscow to Warn US Media Offices in Russia of Fallout of Hostile Line Towards Russian Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The Russian foreign ministry will invite the heads of the US media editorial offices in Russia on June 6 to explain the consequences of Washington's hostile line towards Russian media, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

If the work of the Russian media is not normalized in the United States, the most stringent retaliatory measures will inevitably follow, the diplomat said.

"For this purpose, on Monday, June 6, we will invite the heads of the Moscow offices of all American media to the press center of the foreign ministry to explain to them the consequences of their government's hostile line in the media sphere," Zakharova told reporters.