Moscow To Welcome Ankara's Efforts In Pressuring Kiev To Fulfill Minsk Deal - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Moscow to Welcome Ankara's Efforts in Pressuring Kiev to Fulfill Minsk Deal - Ambassador

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) Moscow will welcome Ankara's efforts if they put pressure on Kiev to fulfill its obligations under the Minsk agreements, Russian Ambassador in Turkey Alexei Yerkhov said Sunday.

"We proceed from the fact that the main disagreements between Russia and Ukraine are linked to the stalling of the implementation of the Minsk agreements by Kiev. If our Turkish partners can influence the Ukrainians and encourage them to fulfill their previous obligations, this will only be welcome. On the whole, we appreciate the desire of our Turkish partners to make efforts to de-escalate the situation," Yerkhov said in an interview with the Türkiye newspaper.

The diplomat also noted that it is counter-productive to reduce the current international security crisis to the Russian-Ukrainian tensions.

"This view is somewhat misleading. In fact, the essence, the core of the problem is not in the relations between Moscow and Kiev, but between Moscow and Washington, as well as between Moscow and Brussels, that is, NATO. Specifically, we are talking about the long-term unrestrained advance of the North Atlantic Alliance to the east - that is, closer and closer to the Russian borders... When we talk about NATO, we are talking primarily about the infrastructure of this military bloc, including, first of all, the latest strike weapons that potentially pose a direct and immediate threat to Russia's national security," he said.

