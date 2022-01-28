UrduPoint.com

Moscow To Welcome If US Makes Kiev Implement Minsk Agreements - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Moscow to Welcome if US Makes Kiev Implement Minsk Agreements - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) If the United States makes Kiev implement the Minsk agreements then Moscow will welcome this, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"If Washington - I want to believe it, because (US Secretary of State) Antony Blinken confirmed to me that they want to help implement the Minsk agreements, his deputies said the same thing .

.. If they force Kiev (to implement the Minsk agreements), because I think that no one but them can do this, we will, of course, be satisfied with such a result. But so far it is hard to believe in it," Lavrov said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

