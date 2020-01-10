Moscow, Tokyo Agree to Hold Next Round of Strategic Stability Talks in Russia

Russian and Japanese deputy foreign ministers agreed in Tokyo on Friday to continue their talks on strategic stability in Russia at a later date, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

"They agreed to hold the next round of negotiations in Russia.

The date will be agreed through diplomatic channels later," the statement read.

Russia's Sergey Ryabkov and Japan's Takeo Mori had a "frank talk" on a wide range of issues, from the situation in the Korean Peninsula and US missile deployment to Asia to tensions in the Persian Gulf.