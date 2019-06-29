UrduPoint.com
Moscow, Tokyo Agreed To Launch Joint Interregional Exchange Year - Putin

Sumaira FH 44 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 04:48 PM

Russia and Japan agreed to start a new project for interregional exchanges that will aim to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russia and Japan agreed to start a new project for interregional exchanges that will aim to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"We agreed to launch a new project - the year of the Russian-Japanese interregional and sister-city exchanges," Putin said at a closing ceremony for the cross-years between Russia and Japan.

He stressed that the new project would give a renewed value to the multifaceted cooperation between Japan's and Russia's regions, which will in turn strengthen the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

According to the Russian president, the cross-years brought the people of Russia and Japan closer together in more than 700 cultural, educational, sporting and other events

