Moscow, Tokyo To Work Out Possibility To Supply Hydrogen To Japan - Rusatom Overseas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Rusatom Overseas (part of Russia's Rosatom state nuclear corporation) and the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy of Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) signed a cooperation agreement in Tokyo to jointly develop a feasibility study for a pilot project to export hydrogen from Russia to Japan, Rusatom Overseas said in a statement Wednesday.

The pilot export project considers the possibility of producing hydrogen for the Japanese market by electrolysis. The feasibility study is to be developed in 2020-2021.

Rusatom Overseas is responsible for promoting Rosatom's integrated offer on foreign markets.

