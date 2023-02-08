Moscow Told US That It Rejects Claims About Alleged Non-Compliance With New START

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Russia explained to the United States through diplomatic channels why it rejects Washington's claims about Moscow's alleged non-compliance with the provisions of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian side absolutely rejects the claims made by US representatives regarding our country's 'non-compliance' with the provisions of the new START. Detailed official explanations on this issue were passed on to the US side through diplomatic channels," the statement read.

Moscow will respond to the hostile actions of the United States, which call into question the relevance of a number of provisions of the new START, the ministry added.