Moscow, Tripoli Support Withdrawal of All Foreign Troops From Libya - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Moscow and Tripoli support the withdrawal of all the foreign troops from the Libyan territory, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We reaffirmed the Russian Federation's support for all decisions of the 5+5 military committee, including the decision made at its session five days ago regarding the need to withdraw absolutely all the foreign troops from the Libyan territory," Lavrov said at a press conference following negotiations with Najla Mangoush, the foreign minister of Libya's Government of National Unity.