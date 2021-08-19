UrduPoint.com

Moscow, Tripoli Support Withdrawal Of All Foreign Troops From Libya - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 03:10 PM

Moscow, Tripoli Support Withdrawal of All Foreign Troops From Libya - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Moscow and Tripoli support the withdrawal of all the foreign troops from the Libyan territory, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We reaffirmed the Russian Federation's support for all decisions of the 5+5 military committee, including the decision made at its session five days ago regarding the need to withdraw absolutely all the foreign troops from the Libyan territory," Lavrov said at a press conference following negotiations with Najla Mangoush, the foreign minister of Libya's Government of National Unity.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Tripoli Libya All From Government

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $69.32 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $69.32 a barrel Wednesday

1 hour ago
 DoH exempts health insurance customers from fines ..

DoH exempts health insurance customers from fines until 23rd October

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi announces achieving objectives of Nation ..

Abu Dhabi announces achieving objectives of National Sterilisation Programme, it ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committee Overseeing National Strate ..

2 hours ago
 Brazil reports 41,714 COVID -19 cases, 1,064 death ..

Brazil reports 41,714 COVID -19 cases, 1,064 deaths

4 hours ago
 Kuwait reports 237 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Kuwait reports 237 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.