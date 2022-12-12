Moscow Trusts Expertise and Knowledge of IAEA on ZNPP - Russian Foreign Ministry

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Moscow maintains very close contacts with the International Atomic Energy Organization (IAEA) on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) and trusts the expertise and knowledge of the watchdog, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Monday.

"As for the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which is located on Russian territory and under Russian control, as you know, we maintain very close contacts with the IAEA. We trust the expertise and knowledge of this organization.

A substantive discussion is underway to ensure that this peaceful nuclear facility does not pose a threat due to the reckless actions of the Ukrainian side for the civilian population not only in the region but also in other areas," Vershinin told Russian journalists following the talks in Istanbul.

When asked whether Russia is counting on the participation of the Turkish side in the process of ensuring the security of the ZNPP, the diplomat said that Moscow is conducting contacts on the plant through the IAEA.