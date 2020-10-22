UrduPoint.com
Moscow Trying To Move Karabakh Conflict Onto Diplomatic Track - Kremlin

Moscow Trying to Move Karabakh Conflict Onto Diplomatic Track - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Moscow is trying to bring the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh onto a diplomatic track and does not see any alternative to a peaceful solution, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"Russia has been doing everything in its power to steer the current situation onto the political and diplomatic track. We are still convinced that this problem can only have a peaceful solution," Peskov told reporters.

