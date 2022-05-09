UrduPoint.com

Moscow-UN Contacts On Humanitarian Issues In Ukraine Continue - Russian Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2022 | 07:27 PM

Moscow-UN Contacts on Humanitarian Issues in Ukraine Continue - Russian Foreign Ministry

Moscow and the United Nations are maintaining contact on humanitarian issues in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) Moscow and the United Nations are maintaining contact on humanitarian issues in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik on Monday.

"The agreement reached during the meeting between Russian President (Vladimir Putin) and the UN (Secretary General Antonio Guterres) in Moscow is being implemented. We are communicating and working jointly in the interests of humanitarian evacuations and humanitarian assistance to the population. The contacts are continuing," Vershinin said.

On April 26, Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with Guterres in Moscow on UN efforts to aid civilians amid the conflict in Ukraine.

During the meeting, Putin in principle agreed to the UN and International Committee for the Red Cross involvement in the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, and the sides also discussed proposals for humanitarian assistance and evacuation of civilians from other conflict zones in Ukraine.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Mariupol April From Agreement

Recent Stories

AIOU hosts CINVU general assembly on May 11

AIOU hosts CINVU general assembly on May 11

3 minutes ago
 Two tested positive for fatal coronavirus in Potoh ..

Two tested positive for fatal coronavirus in Potohar town

4 minutes ago
 University of Sindh to hold international conferen ..

University of Sindh to hold international conference on green revolution technol ..

4 minutes ago
 On surprise Odessa trip, EU's Michel forced to tak ..

On surprise Odessa trip, EU's Michel forced to take cover during strike: EU offi ..

5 minutes ago
 Rangers foil smuggling bid of NCP items worth mill ..

Rangers foil smuggling bid of NCP items worth millions

5 minutes ago
 All preparation finalized for BBISE's examination ..

All preparation finalized for BBISE's examination in Balochistan: Controller

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.