Moscow-UN Contacts on Humanitarian Issues in Ukraine Continue - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) Moscow and the United Nations are maintaining contact on humanitarian issues in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik on Monday.

"The agreement reached during the meeting between Russian President (Vladimir Putin) and the UN (Secretary General Antonio Guterres) in Moscow is being implemented. We are communicating and working jointly in the interests of humanitarian evacuations and humanitarian assistance to the population. The contacts are continuing," Vershinin said.

On April 26, Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with Guterres in Moscow on UN efforts to aid civilians amid the conflict in Ukraine.

During the meeting, Putin in principle agreed to the UN and International Committee for the Red Cross involvement in the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, and the sides also discussed proposals for humanitarian assistance and evacuation of civilians from other conflict zones in Ukraine.