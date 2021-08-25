Moscow Unaware How OSCE Plans to Monitor Parliamentary Elections Without Observers

The Russian Foreign Ministry does not know how the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE/ODIHR) will monitor the upcoming parliamentary elections in Russia in absence of observers, the ministry's ambassador-at-large, Gennady Askaldovich, told Sputnik in an interview

Earlier this month, the OSCE said it would not send observers to the elections, scheduled for September, due to limitations on their numbers that were allegedly imposed "without any clear pandemic-related restrictions."

"We do not know how the OSCE/ODIHR will carry out its observation in this situation.

Anyway, it is its choice," Askaldovich said.

Of all the international missions, the OSCE/ODIHR got the largest quota of 50 observers but failed to take Russia's reasoning into account, the diplomat noted.

"Once again, I would like to express regret over the unjustified refusal of the OSCE/ODIHR to send observers to the parliamentary elections in Russia. I believe this decision was based on an pretentious 'all or nothing' postulate and absolutely did not take into account our realities in connection with the spreading of the coronavirus infection," Askaldovich added.