Moscow Undecided On Requiring COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate For Entry Visa - Diplomat

2 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 12:10 PM

Moscow Undecided on Requiring COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate for Entry Visa - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The Russian government has not yet made a decision on whether to require a coronavirus vaccination certificate from those applying for entry visas or not, Ivan Volynkin, the head of the foreign ministry's consular department, said in an interview with Sputnik.

Russia's diplomatic missions and consular establishments will start issuing tourist visas as soon as the government lifts the temporary travel restrictions, imposed due to the pandemic, the diplomat noted.

"We have not yet made a decision on requiring a certificate of vaccination against COVID-19 from foreign citizens applying for a Russian visa.

As of now, the Russian legislation does not provide for such a prescription. At the same time, one should bear in mind that some of the interested agencies are studying Russian President [Vladimir Putin]'s order on issuing certificates for those inoculated against COVID-19 with Russian vaccines ... It remains uncertain if foreign citizens will be obligated to provide similar certificates to enter the Russian Federation," Volynkin said.

