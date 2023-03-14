UrduPoint.com

Moscow Underlines Urgent Need To Create UN Commission To Probe Nord Stream Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Moscow Underlines Urgent Need to Create UN Commission to Probe Nord Stream Incidents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) An object found 30 kilometers from the site of the Nord Stream explosion, which is not part of the gas pipeline structure and may be a fragment of a bomb, underlines the urgent need to create a UN commission on this incident, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Moscow drew attention to recent information that during the inspection of one of the pipeline threads by Nord Stream AG in the exclusive economic zone of Denmark, at a distance of 30 kilometers from the explosion site, an object was found, "which is not part of the Nord Stream structure, but may be an element of an explosive device."

"This discovery once again underlines the urgent need for the Security Council to urgently adopt a resolution on the establishment of a relevant commission by the UN Secretary General in order to shed light on all the circumstances of the sabotage so that this does not happen again in the future," Zakharova said.

"The departure of the countries of the 'collective West' from constructive work on the draft resolution, given their refusal to allow Russia to the investigation, will be evidence of deliberately created obstacles to establishing the truth," she said.

The discovery of an object that could be part of a bomb was discussed with Danish Ambassador to Russia Jacob Henningsen, he limited himself to general words, Zakharova added.

