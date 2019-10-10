UrduPoint.com
Moscow Understands Ankara's Concerns, Points To Damascus' Interests - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 04:51 PM

Moscow understands Ankara's concerns, which led Turkey to launch an operation in northern Syria, but they should be eased taking into account Damascus' interests as well, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Moscow understands Ankara's concerns, which led Turkey to launch an operation in northern Syria, but they should be eased taking into account Damascus' interests as well, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday.

"Since the beginning of the crisis in Syria, we have pointed to the fact that we understand the legitimate concern of Turkey over the security of its borders. At the same time, we have stressed the need to ease these concerns according to the agreement that exists between Damascus and Ankara, the so-called Adana pact of 1998," the minister said.

"We will now try to make sure that Turkey and Syria start a dialogue. We have reasons to believe that both sides can benefit from that and, at the same time, we will try to make sure that Damascus and Kurdish organizations that reject extremist and terrorist methods launch a dialogue. We have heard that representatives of both Damascus and Kurdish organizations are interested," Lavrov said.

