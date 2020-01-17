(@imziishan)

Moscow understands Tehran's decision to scrap its remaining limitations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and sees the sitation developing around the nuclear deal as "unacceptable," Russia's acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

"When Iran says that it will suspend the implementation of its voluntary obligations, of course [Russia] believes that this will not help the cause and gives the US reason to exacerbate the situation. However, we understand the reasons why Iran is forced to do so," Lavrov said at a news conference.

"[Russia] considers it unacceptable what is happening with the JCPOA," Lavrov added.