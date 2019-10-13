Moscow Understands US Domestic Agenda Prevents Trump From Normalization of Ties - Putin

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) Words about the normalization of US-Russia relations were not implemented, but Moscow understands that US domestic political agenda prevents US President Donald Trump from doing that, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview ahead of his visit to Saudi Arabia.

"We know, we know everything, what and how US President Trump says about the Russian-American relations. We know that during the previous election campaign he spoke in favor of normalization, but, unfortunately, this has not been done yet," Putin told Al Arabiya, Sky Nеws Arabia and RT Arabic.

"But we bear him no grudge, as we see what is happening in the US domestic policy. And the domestic political agenda does not allow the incumbent president to take steps to fundamentally improve the Russian-American relations," Putin stressed.

Putin noted that Moscow would work with any US administration to the extent that Washington wanted it.

The president added that he did not read Twitter feed, including tweets by Trump, although he was periodically informed of their contents.