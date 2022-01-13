Moscow Understood US' Mood in Geneva, But Had to Voice Demands in Toughest Form - Lavrov

Russia more or less understood the attitude of the United States during the Geneva talks but had to voice its demands in the most hard-line manner, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) - Russia more or less understood the attitude of the United States during the Geneva talks but had to voice its demands in the most hard-line manner, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

Speaking about the prospects for further US talks, the minister said that they would depend on the reaction of Washington and Brussels to Russia's three proposals, including on NATO's non-enlargement, non-deployment of strike weapons near Russia and return to the 1997 European security framework.

"These are three key proposals, the other proposals depend on how goes the discussion about these three initiatives of ours," Lavrov told the Channel One Russia.