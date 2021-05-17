Moscow Unlikely to Seriously Consider Offers on Exchanging Medvedchuk - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov qualified on Monday Ukraine's idea to exchange opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk as "Ukraine's domestic political kitchen," and also said he could not understand why they actually want to exchange the politician for anyone.

Last week, treason suspect Medvedchuk, who heads the political council of the Opposition Platform � For Life party, was placed under round-the-clock house arrest through July 9. Ukrainian Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said he was not ruling out exchanging Medvedchuk for some Ukrainians serving a sentence in Russia.

"We have noticed it. You know, this is rather Ukraine's domestic political kitchen. Actually, I do not know why it is proposed to exchange Ukrainian politicians. The question is, does the Ukrainian politician himself want to be exchanged for someone? Whom they propose exchanging him for, and so on. In general, the idea was poorly formulated. Therefore, we are unlikely to give this a serious consideration," Peskov told reporters.