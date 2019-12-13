UrduPoint.com
Moscow Unsure Whether Expectations For Good Relations With UK After Tory Win Justified

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 04:20 PM

Russia still hopes that relations with the United Kingdom may normalize after the Conservative Party's victory in the general election, yet it is unsure whether such expectations are justified, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Russia still hopes that relations with the United Kingdom may normalize after the Conservative Party's victory in the general election, yet it is unsure whether such expectations are justified, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We took note of the information about the Conservatives' victory. Each time, we want to hope that political forces winning elections in any country would stick to and focus on building good relations with our country. I do not know to what extent such expectations are appropriate in the case with the Conservatives," Peskov said.

UK citizens held a snap election on Thursday in another bid to break the Brexit stalemate.

results from 649 out of the country's 650 Constituencies show a comprehensive victory of the Conservative Party, which has gained a majority in the House of Commons. On the other hand, the Labour Party suffered its worst election result since 1935. Jeremy Corbyn has already announced his decision not to lead the party in the next election.

The relations between Russia and the UK soured last year over the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter on UK soil. London has accused Moscow of carrying out the attack, while Russian officials have refuted the allegations and stressed that Moscow has been denied access to the investigation and the Skripals themselves.

