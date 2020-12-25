UrduPoint.com
Moscow Upbeat About EU-UK Deal - Deputy Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Moscow positively assesses the trade deal between the EU and the UK, there is one shock less in international relations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, London and Brussels entered into a Brexit trade agreement that is set to take effect on January 1, 2021.

"We are upbeat about this, because there is one shock less in international relations," Grushko said, commenting on the deal.

The agreed document is 2,000 pages long. Talks between London and Brussels have been in limbo for several months. The main disagreements between the parties were caused by the fishing regime: Britain wanted to maintain sovereignty over a number of fishing areas, but Europe sought to preserve the right to conduct industrial fishing in these areas for fishermen of several EU countries.

