VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) Moscow demanded that signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as Iran nuclear deal, protect Iran's Fordow and Arak projects from US sanctions, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Sunday following the meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna.

Earlier in the day, the extraordinary meeting of the Joint Commission, where the representatives of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia, China and Iran discussed ways to save the deal, took place in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

"We urged that the partners should perceive this work as a part of the overall responsibility of all JCPOA participants. We cannot leave projects that make up, if not the core of the JCPOA, but its important and very promising sphere of implementation, open to US sanctions. These projects need to be jointly protected, they need to be defended, we need to look for solutions how to do it even in the worst case scenario," Ryabkov told reporters.