Moscow Urges Against Foreign Interference In China's Domestic Affairs Over Hong Kong

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 08:38 PM

Moscow Urges Against Foreign Interference in China's Domestic Affairs Over Hong Kong

Russia views the situation in Hong Kong as China's domestic affairs and calls on other countries to refrain from meddling in relations between Beijing and its special administrative region, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Russia views the situation in Hong Kong as China's domestic affairs and calls on other countries to refrain from meddling in relations between Beijing and its special administrative region, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"Russia sees the situation in Hong Kong as China's domestic affairs, calls on external forces to stop interference in relations between the central government and the special administrative region of this country," Zakharova said during a briefing.

Commenting on Washington-initiated motions over Hong Kong issues in the United Nations Security Council, the spokeswoman added that those were attempts to "settle the score with its political adversary."

