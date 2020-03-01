Moscow Urges Ankara to Intervene in Situation With Attack on Sputnik Turkey Employees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Moscow called on the Turkish authorities to intervene in the situation with an attack on Sputnik Turkey employees and to ensure the safety of Russian media working in the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

On Saturday night, groups of aggressive people, who were shouting out nationalist slogans, insults and threats, tried to force their way into the homes of three Sputnik Turkey employees in Ankara. According to Sputnik Turkey, the attackers tried to break the doors and were shouting "Turkey for Turks," "Traitors," "Russian spies." They managed to get away before the police arrived.

Journalists were intimidated by physical violence and demanded to stop their professional activity.

According to the ministry, from Saturday evening, the journalists are being held by the Turkish security forces for giving evidence. The situation is complicated by the fact that it is not possible to maintain contact with them.

"We urge the Turkish authorities to intervene in the situation, ensure the safety of the representatives of Russian media and provide assistance in clarifying all the circumstances of the incident," the ministry said.

The ministry added that the attack on Sputnik Turkey employees and their detention was a gross violation of the rights of journalists.