UrduPoint.com

Moscow Urges Chisinau To Stop Confrontational Anti-Russian Rhetoric - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2023 | 09:32 PM

Moscow Urges Chisinau to Stop Confrontational Anti-Russian Rhetoric - Foreign Ministry

Russia calls on the Moldovan authorities to stop confrontational anti-Russian rhetoric in the country and show restraint regarding the situation in Transnistria, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Russia calls on the Moldovan authorities to stop confrontational anti-Russian rhetoric in the country and show restraint regarding the situation in Transnistria, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Earlier, lawmakers from the ruling Moldovan party Action and Solidarity registered a draft "Declaration of the Parliament of Moldova regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine" in the legislature. Its adoption took place in the absence of opposition lawmakers. According to the text of the declaration, the Moldovan parliament recognizes that "since February 2014, the Russian Federation has been waging an illegal, unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine.

" The authorities of the country refuse to recognize any arguments of the Russian Federation regarding the situation in Ukraine and demand the withdrawal of the armed forces and the military from Ukrainian territory. The parliamentarians also spoke in support of the initiative of other states to create a "special tribunal in the case of aggression against Ukraine",

"Once again we call on the Moldovan authorities to stop the confrontational anti-Russian rhetoric, which has no basis, and show restraint regarding the situation in Transnistria. For our part, we reaffirm our readiness to develop constructive pragmatic cooperation with Chisinau and continue efforts to resolve the Transnistrian issue," Zakharova said in a statement on the situation in Moldova.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Parliament Chisinau Moldova February From Opposition

Recent Stories

US Sanctions 8 Companies Related to Mexican Drug C ..

US Sanctions 8 Companies Related to Mexican Drug Cartel - Treasury Department

8 minutes ago
 GB govt trying to revamp education system in schoo ..

GB govt trying to revamp education system in schools: Chief Secretary (CS) Gilgi ..

8 minutes ago
 Elaborate national strategy crucial to stamp out t ..

Elaborate national strategy crucial to stamp out terrorism

6 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and ..

Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Me ..

9 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler participates in Summit Meeting of Non-Al ..

RAK Ruler participates in Summit Meeting of Non-Aligned Movement

25 minutes ago
 Some 3.7 Million Children in Syria Face Potentiall ..

Some 3.7 Million Children in Syria Face Potentially Catastrophic Threats - UNICE ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.