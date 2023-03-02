Moscow Urges Chisinau to Stop Confrontational Anti-Russian Rhetoric - Foreign Ministry

Russia calls on the Moldovan authorities to stop confrontational anti-Russian rhetoric in the country and show restraint regarding the situation in Transnistria, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

Earlier, lawmakers from the ruling Moldovan party Action and Solidarity registered a draft "Declaration of the Parliament of Moldova regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine" in the legislature. Its adoption took place in the absence of opposition lawmakers. According to the text of the declaration, the Moldovan parliament recognizes that "since February 2014, the Russian Federation has been waging an illegal, unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine.

" The authorities of the country refuse to recognize any arguments of the Russian Federation regarding the situation in Ukraine and demand the withdrawal of the armed forces and the military from Ukrainian territory. The parliamentarians also spoke in support of the initiative of other states to create a "special tribunal in the case of aggression against Ukraine",

"Once again we call on the Moldovan authorities to stop the confrontational anti-Russian rhetoric, which has no basis, and show restraint regarding the situation in Transnistria. For our part, we reaffirm our readiness to develop constructive pragmatic cooperation with Chisinau and continue efforts to resolve the Transnistrian issue," Zakharova said in a statement on the situation in Moldova.